Greenville woman dies crossing U.S. Business Hwy. 69 on foot

In Greenville, a woman died this week while she was trying to cross a local highway on foot. Greenville police say Latasha Vasquez tried to cross U.S. Business Hwy. 69 on foot shortly after 8 p.m. Monday. Vasquez was struck by an SUV that was traveling west on the highway. The incident happened in the 490 block of U.S. Business Hwy. 69. Police say Vasquez attempted to cross from the south side of the highway. Vasquez was later pronounced dead at Hunt Regional Medical Center. Greenville police say in investigation of the incident showed that the driver of the SUV had right-of-way in the situation. Police say the driver cooperated with the investigation and they do not plan to file charges in connection with the incident.