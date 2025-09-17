© 2025 88.9 KETR
Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall not seeking reelection

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published September 17, 2025 at 1:42 PM CDT
Judge Bobby Stovall

Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall announced this week that he will not seek reelection when his current term expires at the end of 2026, according to the Greenville Herald-Banner.

Stovall, who was appointed by the Commissioners Court in January 2019 following the death of Judge John L. Horn, was unopposed in the 2022 election.

“Serving as Hunt County Judge has been an immense honor and privilege,” Stovall said in a statement. He added that after “careful and considered reflection,” he plans to step away from public office to spend more time with his wife, family, and golf clubs.

Candidates for the open seat are expected to begin filing soon.
