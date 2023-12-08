New parent group pushes back on Texas book bans

A newly formed nonprofit is working to push back on book bans in school districts across Texas.

A group of parents launched the Texas Freedom to Read Project this week over concerns the regulations infringe on free speech and access to ideas, and dehumanize students and librarians.

Laney Hawes is the mother of four students in Keller ISD, a district that last year pulled for review the Bible and an illustrated version of the Anne Frank's diary under its update book review policy

Hawes said she was astonished.

“Your child might not be ready for a book another child wants. And if there are books you don’t believe your children should have access to or are ready to read, you get to make that decision for your children,” said Hawes. “But you don’t get to make that decision for my children and all Texas children.”

She met two like-minded parents in Austin and Katy online after a growing trend of book bans spread to school districts in Texas and several states.

Hawes said books should be evaluated for age appropriateness. She said TFRP trusts librarians to keep adult and young adult books out of elementary schools. The organization also stands firmly against pornography. Hawes says when assessing books, she prefers the Supreme Court standard: Is it pervasively vulgar? Is it educationally suitable?

The next move for the fledgling organization is to speak in support of librarians at the State Board of Education meeting next Wednesday.

