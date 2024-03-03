Dallas Arts District named best arts district in the nation

While Dallas may be known for the Dallas Cowboys and the State Fair, it’s also got one of the best arts districts in the country.

That’s according to a new online competition for USA Today. The Dallas Arts District won first place in USA Today’s 10 Best Arts Districts online competition.

An expert panel made the nominations and readers selected winners from a list of 20 of the nation’s top arts districts.

“Dallas Arts District is humbled, honored and thrilled to be included with such a prestigious group of arts districts in the nation ranking No.1,” Lily Cabatu Weiss, executive director, said in a press release.

The Dallas Arts District is the largest urban district in the U.S. It’s located in downtown Dallas and is the neighborhood including the Dallas Museum of Art, the Crow Museum of Asian Art, the Nasher Sculpture Center, the Meyerson Symphony Center and more.

Dallas beat out the Wabash Arts Corridor in Chicago, the Historic Third Ward in Milwaukee, and the Knoxville Arts District in Knoxville, Tenn., for the top spot.

Here’s the full list of winners:

10: The Pop District - Pittsburgh

9: Wabash Arts Corridor - Chicago

8: Richmond Arts District - Richmond, Va.

7: Arts District Houston - Houston

6: Tulsa Arts District - Tulsa, Okla.

5: Historic Third Ward - Milwaukee

4: University Circle - Cleveland

3: Northeast Minneapolis Arts District - Minneapolis

2: Knoxville Arts District - Knoxville, Tenn.

1: Dallas Arts District - Dallas

