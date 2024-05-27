How to help: Donate, assist cleanup efforts after deadly storms in North Texas

After severe storms and likely a tornado ripped through North Texas on Saturday night and Sunday morning, many residents are scrambling to adjust to the aftermath of losing homes, RVs, trailers, boats and more.

Seven people died in Valley View after the storms, and dozens more were injured between Sanger, Lake Ray Roberts Marina and Pilot Point.

Here are some ways the community can contribute, from dropping off donations and lending a hand or volunteering with cleanup.

Valley View and Sanger

The city of Valley View has three locations for donations.

United Methodist Church, 201 Church St.: Emergency shelter space requesting donations of diapers, wipes, pet food and hygiene supplies

Community Center, 101 Lee St.: Donation hub requesting non-perishable food, sports drinks, large black trash bags and personal hygiene products

Agricultural Sciences Building, 700 S. Frontage Road behind the football stadium: Additional donation drop-off center requesting baby formula, bottles and Depends



Proceed with caution if you're traveling north on Interstate 35.

The city of Valley View's Facebook page offers updates on changing needs, as well as a virtual sign-up page to volunteer shifts at the Community Center and United Methodist Church.

Sanger Area Chamber of Commerce encouraged those who need assistance in Sanger to also utilize Valley View's resources.

Pilot Point

The city of Pilot Point announced it will place cleanup operations on hold at 8 p.m. Sunday out of safety concerns for volunteers and staff. Volunteers can return to the command center at City Hall, 102 E. Main St., at 7 a.m. Monday.

They city said volunteers will still be needed to continue with limb and tree removal.

For those able to clear debris, there are roll-off dumpsters at Groff Park (1514 N. Washington St.) for disposal. Additional yard waste can be taken to the Wastewater Treatment Plant on North St. James Road.

Pilot Point Public Works Department will continue cleanup efforts, the city said, with curbside limb pickup and roll off availability at Groff Park through the rest of the week.

Donations of water, non-perishable food items and garbage bags will be accepted at City Hall.

For updates on volunteer or donation needs, follow the city of Pilot Point Facebook page.

Denton

East Side Denton is organizing volunteers to caravan for cleanup on Monday morning, owner John Williams announced on Facebook. Anyone interested in joining should meet at 117 E. Oak St. by 8 a.m. Monday.

For updates, follow East Side Denton on Facebook.

Virtual

The Denton County Office of Emergency Management recommended making donations to the United Way of Denton County to assist with aid and funds for residents to recover.

Throughout Sunday, the Salvation Army of North Texas, Salvation Army of Lewisville and Salvation Army Grayson County sent mobile kitchens to the Valley View area to serve residents and first responders. Donors can give directly to disaster relief efforts with a donation to Salvation Army online.

Copyright 2024 KERA