Bible-inspired lessons in Texas public schools? State education board to hold hearings this month

The State Board of Education will hold public hearings this month over a proposed curriculum for Texas public schools that includes Christian-based religious references in K-5 education.

The proposal faced some criticism from the public since it was unveiled by the Texas Education Agency in May. The plan includes a financial incentive of at least $40 per student for school districts that adopt the proposed curriculum.

The proposal has also raised eyebrows for people like Amanda Tyler, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee and lead organizer of Christians Against Christian Nationalism, who said she’s spent the weeks leading up to the hearings informing people about the proposed curriculum.

"You know, as a Christian, I do not think it is the job of the state to impart any religion, including my own," Tyler said. "I believe that religious organizations and families are the place where religion should be taught and do not trust the government to be furthering any religion, including my own."

The hearings will be held in Austin Sept. 10-13. Links to the proposals can be found on the Texas Gateway website, a TEA online resource, linked on the State Board of Education website.

Christian references are tucked into lessons for each grade from kindergarten to fifth grade. The references range from the Biblical stories of King David and King Solomon for kindergarteners, to learning about the Last Supper and Bible verses in fifth grade.

Tyler said she was also concerned for public school students who were not Christian or came from a different religious background.

"Those children have a right to go to school without their family's choices, when it comes to religion, being interfered with," she said.

The SBOE will vote on the final proposed curriculum in November. Until then, North Texas school districts are not set on whether they will implement it or not.

Both the Denton and Fort Worth school districts are waiting to weigh in on the proposed materials.

Dr. Camille Rodriguez, Fort Worth ISD board president, wrote in a statement that the decision to implement the materials would ultimately rest with the Board of Trustees.

"At this time, it would be premature to speculate on the district's stance or actions regarding these materials until the board has had the opportunity to thoroughly review and deliberate on them," she said.

Joe Carreón, Dallas ISD Board President, wrote in a statement that the board had not discussed the proposed materials as of August.

However, he said he had "no desire" to adopt “unconstitutional curriculum."

"Constitutional law is clear on prohibiting the promotion of a particular religion in public schools," Carreón said. "If the state wishes to support public schools, they should begin with increasing the basic allotment which has not been adjusted for inflation since 2019."

