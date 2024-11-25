12 Days of Christmas is back at the Dallas Arboretum

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me … the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s 12 Days of Christmas exhibit. The Arboretum will once again be aglow with holiday cheer and festive lights, filling the gardens with seasonal magic for 2024. This year, the 66-acre garden alongside White Rock Lake is also marking a milestone anniversary: 10 years of the 12 Days of Christmas exhibit.

The holiday season at the Arboretum officially begins the evening of Nov. 13 and runs through Jan. 5, offering a variety of attractions and activities.

One highlight is the iconic exhibit that started the Christmas tradition at the Arboretum.

The classic Christmas song “The 12 Days of Christmas” comes to life with a dozen meticulously crafted gazebos, each designed to represent a different part of the carol. The gazebos also double as oversize music boxes with sophisticated animated mannequins and animals that move along with the tunes.

Joel Braby / The Dallas Morning News The Dallas Arboretum will be transformed into a holiday wonderland for Holiday at the Arboretum, which runs Nov. 13-Jan. 5.

The gazebo dedicated to the “seven swans a-swimming” is a winter wonderland, with shimmering crystals hanging from its sides. At the center, seven elegant swans surround a fountain, adding to the magical atmosphere.

Down the walkway from the swans gazebo stands one of the larger displays, featuring the “nine ladies dancing.” Inside, lifelike figures in colorful Victorian gowns are captured mid-dance, celebrating around a beautifully decorated Christmas tree.

One of the most striking gazebos is the “12 drummers drumming” display. Its characters, decked in nutcracker-inspired uniforms, rhythmically pound drums in a circular formation.

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m every day. Admission is $14. Arboretum members pay $12.

The Go See DFW calendar is a partnership between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

Copyright 2024 KERA