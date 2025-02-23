© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sunday Puzzle: Compound word sets

By Will Shortz
Published February 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: You'll get three words starting with the letters C, P, and R (as in the life-saving technique). For each set, give a fourth word that can follow to complete compound words or familiar two-word phrases.

Example: Chain, Priority, Registered --> MAIL (chain mail, priority mail, registered mail)

1. Cable     Patrol     Race

2. Cash     Piano     Roll

3. Cannon     Paint     Racquet

4. Changing     Powder     Rest

5. Card     Periodic     Round

6. Coast     Prison     Rear

7. Cashier's     Pay     Reality

Last week's challenge: It comes from Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Name a famous sports figure of the past. Change the third and fourth letters of the first name to a D, and you'll have the nickname of another famous American of the past. Who are these two people?

Challenge answer: Larry Bird -->  Lady Bird (Johnson)

Winner: Seth Bowling of Long Beach, Calif.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Chad Graham of Philadelphia. Think of two classic music artists with multiple top 40 hits. Their first names are near-synonyms. And their last names are both game pieces. Who are they?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz