Alzheimer's organizations laud bill to create Texas dementia research institute

Two groups that offer support for North Texans with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia are applauding a bill that would create a state research institute to study the disease.

Senate Bill 5, authored by Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston), would create the Dementia Prevention and Research Institute of Texas. The institute would issue grants for research and encourage collaboration among universities, medical institutions and other experts.

Huffman declared the bill a “game changer” in a Feb. 20 press release.

“It’s about innovation, collaboration, and a fierce commitment to the health of our state,” she wrote. “I’m proud to champion this effort to give Texas the tools to lead the charge against this devastating disease.”

The bill passed out of committee this week.

Huffman also put forward a joint resolution to put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot to fund the DPRIT to the tune of $3 billion over the next decade.

Melissa Sanchez, Texas senior director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association, said the investment could “move mountains” in research efforts.

“It’s important for the [Alzheimer’s] Association that the state is focused on care and support, but also that we are working towards a future with better treatment options and ultimately a cure.”

The bill’s filing comes two years after a similar bill by Reps. Sefronia Thompson (D-Houston) and Tom Craddick (R-Midland) passed the House but died in the Senate.

This time around, the measure has Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s backing as one of his top legislative issues.

“Dementia, and especially Alzheimer’s, touches so many families today,” Patrick said in a November press release . “It is a heart breaking and devastating disease. Just as we are leading on cancer research, Texas can be a world leader in combatting Dementia, finding treatment and, one day, a cure.”

Patrick said he coordinated with Craddick on a House version of the bill, which Craddick filed Feb. 21. It's been referred to the House Committee on Public Health.

Rep. Richard Raymond (D-Laredo) filed a similar House bill.

The DPRIT would be modeled off the Cancer Prevention Research Institute of Texas, according to Patrick. The CPRIT, formed in 2007 with voter approval and renewed in 2019, has contributed $6 billion in 20 years to cancer research and prevention. According to the institution’s website , the CPRIT is the largest state-funded cancer research investment in U.S. history.

Kimberly Knight, caregiver support program director with the Dallas-based The Senior Source, said it’s imperative for the state to treat dementia research like it has treated cancer research.

“This is something that we really need to get out in front of as much as possible to just help Texans as we age and just receive the best possible care because it’s something that will impact all of us regardless of age, race, socioeconomic status or political divide,” she said.

