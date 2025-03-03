Severe thunderstorms possible across NE Texas early Tuesday (March 4) morning

A front is forecast to blow severe thunderstorms into Northeast Texas during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service advises that damaging straight-line winds and brief spin-up tornadoes will be the primary hazards. Isolated instances of large hail will also be possible, especially with any storm that develops before or ahead of the main line. We can expect impacts to the Tuesday morning commute across the region.

Tonight, a slight chance for showers, with skies remaining cloudy. A wind advisory is scheduled to go into effect after 11 p.m., with southerly winds gusting to 35 MPH. Steady temperatures in the mid 60s.

Early tomorrow morning, winds becoming westerly, gusting to 40 MPH. Showers, thunderstorms, and severe thunderstorms are possible. Timing of the storms is uncertain, with the front possibly entering the KETR listening area around 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. Winds out of the west, 20-25 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH, with higher winds possible in thunderstorms. Chances for thunderstorms diminishing by late morning.

During the day on Tuesday, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, with continued gusty winds and areas of blowing dust. Tuesday night, breezy and cooler, with lows near 40.