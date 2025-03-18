© 2025 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Houston-area midwife arrested for allegedly performing illegal abortions, Texas AG says

KERA | By Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom
Published March 18, 2025 at 6:05 AM CDT
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announces that he is suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for federal overreach during a press conference Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Frisco Gun Club.

Yfat Yossifor

/

KERA
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announces that he is suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms for federal overreach during a press conference Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Frisco Gun Club.

A Houston-area midwife was arrested after allegedly performing illegal abortions and operating clinics without a license, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Monday.

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, was charged with performing an illegal abortion, a second-degree felony in Texas, as well as practicing medicine without a license. Rojas, known as “Dr. Maria,” allegedly ran multiple clinics in Northwest Houston where unlicensed individuals provided medical treatment and performed abortions — a violation of the Texas Human Life Protection Act of 2021, which made performing abortions illegal in Texas.

“I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Paxton said in a statement.

Paxton’s office also filed a temporary restraining order to shut down Rojas’ network of clinics — one in Waller, Cypress and Spring — to prevent further operations. Under state law, Paxton's office can seek at least $100,000 per violation for unlawful abortion procedures.

According to Paxton, Rojas was taken into custody in Waller County, just north of Houston. Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore, who referred the case to Paxton’s office, told the Texas Newsroom that he believed “every life is sacred,” prompting his office to refer the case to the AG’s office. As of Monday afternoon, it was unclear if Rojas had legal representation.

This is a developing story.

Lucio Vasquez | The Texas Newsroom