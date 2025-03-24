Weather forecast shows North Texas is in for a warm, dry spring

Drought is likely to develop in North Texas this spring as the region sees warm temperatures and low precipitation, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest outlook.

The NOAA's latest seasonal outlook released Thursday predicts the southern tier of the country will see above-average temperatures from April through June.

The NOAA forecast shows drought conditions persisting in much of Texas and spreading to other regions.

“Thankfully we're not entering the spring with extreme or exceptional drought,” said Madi Gordon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “But parts of Texas are, in mainly the Hill Country, South Texas and the Big Bend area.”

Despite a fairly wet start to the year, North Texas, along with much of the West, is expected to see below-average precipitation this spring.

