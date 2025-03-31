Dallas ranks No. 10 among best U.S. cities to enjoy free art

Dallas’ free art is a part of the city's culture. And now, a new study by Superside, a creative subscription service, ranks Dallas among the top U.S. cities for free art.

The study analyzed the number of free murals, art museums and art-related TikTok searches for each attraction per 10,000 residents in the 50 most populous cities.

Dallas landed at No. 10, beating Boston and San Francisco.

The report highlights Dallas’ thriving street art scene, with 130 murals spread across the city. These murals are also trending on social media, with more than 180,000 TikTok searches for free art attractions in Dallas. Plus, the study also found that the city has 10 free art museums, including the Dallas Museum of Art, which offers free admission the first Sunday of each month.

Here’s the full list of best cities to enjoy free art:

Baltimore New Orleans Los Angeles Minneapolis Raleigh Atlanta Seattle Detroit Tampa Dallas

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.

Copyright 2025 KERA