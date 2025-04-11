Trump administration revokes visas for 27 University of Texas at Arlington students

The federal government has revoked visas for 27 international students at the University of Texas at Arlington, university officials announced Thursday. The university has the third-highest international student population in the state, according to Open Doors.

"The University of Texas at Arlington is aware that the visa status of 27 enrolled international students have unexpectedly changed in recent days," a university spokesperson said. "UTA officials are contacting affected students to provide information and support based on each student's circumstances and preference."

In an April 10 letter to the campus community, UTA President Jennifer Cowley wrote that the university does not have specifics behind the decisions to revoke the visas.

"We are committed to helping our international student community to ensure they receive necessary support," Cowley said.

Over the past several days, a reported 100-plus students across Texas have learned their visas were revoked or their immigration status was marked as terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System database, according to Texas Tribune.

The University of North Texas has reported 27 students who have been affected, while the University of Texas at Dallas confirmed 19. There are nearly 90,000 international students in the state, according to Open Doors, with UNT, UTD and UTA as the three leading institutions. UTA, according to UT System data for fall 2024, enrolls about 5,500 international students.

It's unclear how government officials have selected students for removal, though the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that it had begun screening international students' social media for "antisemitic" views.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration has moved to deport people who participated in pro-Palestine protests on college campuses last year, including some with permanent legal status in the U.S. UTA was the site of pro-Palestine protests last spring, including one that led to the arrest of an instructor.

Law enforcement officers have not been on campus or contacted UTA officials about the visa revocations. Cowley reminded students of the guidance the university has provided for how students, faculty and staff should respond if they are approached by federal immigration officers, and of the availability of free, confidential mental health support on campus.

A variety of offices are responding to the visa changes, Cowley wrote. UTA's Office of International Education has directly contacted all affected students and is checking the system daily to identify new changes to students' statuses. The student affairs office is providing emergency resources and referrals to immigration legal assistance.

"International students are and will remain valued members of the Maverick community," Cowley wrote. "We have a long history of welcoming students from all over the world."

Administrators and members of a task force looking at the impact of executive orders on the university will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates, Cowley added.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Shomial Ahmad is a higher education reporter for the Fort Worth Report, in partnership with Open Campus. Contact her at shomial.ahmad@fortworthreport.org.

Haley Samsel is the content editor for the Fort Worth Report. You can reach them at haley.samsel@fortworthreport.org.

The Report's higher education coverage is supported in part by major higher education institutions in Tarrant County, including Tarleton State University, Tarrant County College, Texas A&M-Fort Worth, Texas Christian University, Texas Wesleyan University, the University of Texas at Arlington and UNT Health Science Center.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Arlington Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Copyright 2025 KERA