Wild Child singer Kelsey Wilson follows her R&B muse with latest project, Sir Woman

Fans of Austin folk-rockers Wild Child might be surprised by singer Kelsey Wilson's latest funk-soul project, Sir Woman. Forget ukuleles and fiddles. This is raw R&B in the mode of Stevie Wonder's Innervisions.

Sir Woman — performing April 26 in Fort Worth — recently released If It All Works Out, produced by Denton's Matt Pence. It's the buoyant first half of a double album. The darker second part, If It Doesn't (due out May 16), was recorded with Dallas producer Jason Burt, with songs inspired by Wilson's bumpy path toward sobriety.

While she hasn't quit Wild Child, the singer says R&B is "the music I was raised on. I had just been making folk music professionally [by] accident," Wilson said on the Austin station KUTX, explaining that neo-soul bands like the Black Pumas prompted her to launch Sir Woman. "It feels like there's a resurgence of real [music]. It's not so electronic anymore. I'm so happy it's back."

Sir Woman performs with opening acts Cleon and Tha Hungry Jaxx and Uncle Roy and Spice on April 26 at 8 p.m. at Tulips FTW, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $25 and up. tulipsftw.com.

