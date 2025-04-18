© 2025 88.9 KETR
Wild Child singer Kelsey Wilson follows her R&B muse with latest project, Sir Woman

KERA | By Thor Christensen l Contributor, The Dallas Morning News
Published April 18, 2025 at 7:13 AM CDT
Kelsey Wilson (center) is coming to Fort Worth with her latest funk-soul project, Sir Woman. The singer, who is also in Austin folk-rock group Wild Child, says R&B is "the music I was raised on."
Brynn Osborn
Fans of Austin folk-rockers Wild Child might be surprised by singer Kelsey Wilson's latest funk-soul project, Sir Woman. Forget ukuleles and fiddles. This is raw R&B in the mode of Stevie Wonder's Innervisions.

Sir Woman — performing April 26 in Fort Worth — recently released If It All Works Out, produced by Denton's Matt Pence. It's the buoyant first half of a double album. The darker second part, If It Doesn't (due out May 16), was recorded with Dallas producer Jason Burt, with songs inspired by Wilson's bumpy path toward sobriety.

While she hasn't quit Wild Child, the singer says R&B is "the music I was raised on. I had just been making folk music professionally [by] accident," Wilson said on the Austin station KUTX, explaining that neo-soul bands like the Black Pumas prompted her to launch Sir Woman. "It feels like there's a resurgence of real [music]. It's not so electronic anymore. I'm so happy it's back."

Sir Woman performs with opening acts Cleon and Tha Hungry Jaxx and Uncle Roy and Spice on April 26 at 8 p.m. at Tulips FTW, 112 St. Louis Ave., Fort Worth. $25 and up. tulipsftw.com.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access' journalism.

Copyright 2025 KERA

Thor Christensen l Contributor, The Dallas Morning News