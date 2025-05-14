Ryan Routh, charged with trying to assassinate Trump, asks to have charges dropped

Updated May 14, 2025 at 4:02 PM CDT

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The man charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump when he was running for president last year has asked a judge to dismiss some of the charges against him.

Prosecutors say Ryan Routh was planning an assassination attempt before he was detected by a Secret Service agent at Trump's West Palm Beach club in September. Routh has pleaded not guilty.

At a hearing in federal court here on Wednesday, Routh's defense lawyers argued that two of the charges against him should be dismissed because they violate his Second Amendment rights. Routh is accused of illegally owning a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Federal public defender Sonia Fahrezi told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that recent court decisions show, "The Second Amendment doesn't just apply to law-abiding citizens." Routh has two prior felony convictions, including one for illegally possessing dynamite. Fahrezi says those convictions should not preclude him from exercising his constitutional right to own a firearm. And she said, "The absence of a serial number doesn't remove a firearm from the Second Amendment text."

Justice Department prosecutor John Shipley said the statute that prohibits felons from possessing firearms is still law. And he said, "A firearm with an obliterated serial number has no lawful purpose."

Judge Cannon was appointed by President Trump. She's the same judge who dismissed charges against the president for mishandling classified documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

Nicolas Garcia / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Ryan Routh, shown here being interviewed during a rally in Kyiv, Ukraine in 2022, is accused in the assassination attempt of Donald Trump in 2024 at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla.

In addition to the felony gun counts, Routh faces three other charges, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.

Routh has been in federal custody since his arrest in September. A Secret Service agent who was part of Trump's security detail says he saw a gun barrel poking from the tree line a few holes ahead of where the then-presidential candidate was golfing. The agent fired at the person holding the gun. A man later identified as Routh fled the scene and was arrested a short time later driving north on Interstate-95.

On Wednesday, Routh's lawyers asked Judge Cannon to suppress the testimony of the witness who identified their client as the person who was seen running from Trump's golf club.

Two hours after the incident, the witness, identified in court by his initials, TCM, was flown by helicopter to a location on I-95. Routh's lawyer Renee Sihvola said, he saw from the helicopter the traffic stopped on the interstate, and was taken by car to a location where he was presented with a single suspect, a handcuffed Routh. The defense says that was "impermissibly suggestive" and created a "substantial likelihood" that he was misidentified.

Sihvola asked Judge Cannon to order a hearing to explore how Routh was identified as the person TCM saw running from the golf club. Sihvola said, "The totality of the circumstances suggest it was unreliable."

Prosecutor Christopher Browne told the judge the witness, TCM, was a "good Samaritan" who heard gunshots and made a U-turn in his vehicle to get a better look at the person he saw running from the golf club. "There is zero potential for misidentification in this case, "he said.

In the afternoon session, prosecutors asked Judge Cannon to prevent Routh's lawyers from pursuing a number of defenses, including one based on his First Amendment rights, and the alleged conduct of then-Presidential candidate Trump and his Secret Service detail.

Routh's lawyers objected to some of the prosecution's requests, giving some insight into how they may defend their client at trial.

Federal public defender Kristy Militello said Routh reserved the right to cross-examine Secret Service agents about alleged failures in securing the perimeter at Trump's golf course. "The government says Routh lay in wait or camped out with criminal intent," Militello said. "Whether that was true or that he was homeless is relevant." Prosecutor John Shipley said, "What the Secret Service did or failed to do has nothing to do with [Routh's] criminal intent."

Prosecutors also asked the judge to bar Routh's lawyers from arguing their client abandoned plans for an assassination before attempting to carry it out. "There's not a shred of evidence that the defendant abandoned the scene for any reason but that he was found out," Shipley said. Judge Cannon declined that request, saying, "Wouldn't that be fair game for a jury?"

It's unclear when the judge will issue her rulings on the motions. Routh's trial is set to begin in September.

Copyright 2025 NPR