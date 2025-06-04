Toll rates set to rise in North Texas starting July 1

Drivers using North Texas toll roads will soon see a modest increase in rates, as part of a scheduled adjustment by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA).

Beginning July 1, the cost per mile for drivers with a TollTag will increase from 21 cents to 22 cents. Those without a TollTag—using the ZipCash system—will continue to pay about twice that rate. The NTTA updates toll prices every two years under a policy designed to keep pace with financial and infrastructure demands.

Officials say the revenue from this rate change will support the agency's Five-Year Capital Plan, which includes major improvements to roadways like the Dallas North Tollway and the Chisholm Trail Parkway. It will also help cover debt service on approximately $8.8 billion in toll-related bonds.

The NTTA operates a network of eight tollways across the region, including the President George Bush Turnpike and Sam Rayburn Tollway. With more than a million residents living near these high-traffic corridors, the agency says ongoing investment is essential to keeping the system functional and safe.

New toll signs reflecting the rate increase are expected to go up by early July. NTTA continues to recommend that drivers sign up for a TollTag to avoid higher ZipCash fees—TollTags are free and don't require a monthly charge.

Got a tip? Email Katherine Hobbs at khobbs@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you!

Copyright 2025 KERA