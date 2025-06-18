TEA releases STAAR test scores for grades 3-8. Here's how to find the results

The Texas Education Agency (TEA) today released the third-eighth grade Spring 2025 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) results. The results include assessments in reading language arts (RLA) and mathematics in grades 3-8, as well as fifth and eighth-grade science and eighth-grade social studies.

This year's results bring promising news in reading language arts, as the statewide performance of students meeting grade level surpasses pre-pandemic levels. This is a clear indication that the targeted instructional supports and recovery strategies are yielding meaningful outcomes for Texas students.

"These results are encouraging and reflect the impact of the strategic supports we've implemented in recent years. ... We are seeing meaningful signs of academic recovery and progress," Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a news release.

