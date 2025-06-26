An Israeli restaurant owner now reps a controversial U.S.-backed Gaza food program

Updated June 27, 2025 at 12:31 AM CDT

TEL AVIV, Israel — An Israeli entrepreneur who runs trendy restaurants around the world is now promoting a new food distribution group in the Gaza Strip that is drawing international controversy — as Gaza health officials report hundreds of Palestinians killed and thousands wounded by Israeli troops while approaching the group's food distribution sites.

Shahar Segal — whose global restaurant empire includes the Michelin-starred Shmoné in Manhattan — is now affiliated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), serving as its spokesman for the Israeli media.

Asked to comment on the violence near the food sites and criticism around the group, Segal defended the organization.

"I believe this is the only right and possible way to deliver food to Gazans without feeding Hamas' terror machine. It's crystal clear," he said in a text to NPR.

This Tuesday alone, Gaza health officials reported 44 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops while approaching GHF food sites. One of them was 23-year-old factory worker Osama Tarifi, who was killed as he sought to bring a GHF food parcel home because his family had run out of provisions, his uncle said.

"His mom of course was against it" because of the danger, his uncle, Mohammed Tarifi, told NPR.

The U.S. pledges funding and discredits reports of killings

The U.S. has for the first time acknowledged it will directly fund GHF, authorizing $30 million for the group, the State Department announced Thursday.

"A track record of distributing over 46 million meals distributed to date, all while preventing Hamas' looting is absolutely incredible and should be commended and supported," State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters.

Internal U.S. government documents obtained by NPR lay out detailed talking points for government spokespeople extolling the "incredible work" of GHF. They express skepticism about Palestinians killed by Israeli fire while approaching GHF sites, alleging the accounts are promoted by "Hamas-linked outlets."

But the internal documents also acknowledge media coverage of "criticism from other humanitarian organizations that the GHF risks being complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes as concern grows over Palestinians being killed near food distribution sites."

Johnnie Moore, a U.S. evangelical leader and campaign adviser for President Trump's first election bid in 2016, took over as the head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, after its first director, a U.S. Marine veteran, resigned, saying the group could not adhere to humanitarian principles.

The controversy surrounding the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

In late May, the Israeli and U.S.-supported initiative began distributing food packages in Gaza, where severe Israeli limitations on food have driven rampant hunger.

Israel says Hamas steals and sells food from the U.N. and other traditional aid agencies, and that GHF distributes food to civilians under Israeli military supervision without Hamas involvement.

The U.N. and humanitarian groups that traditionally handle aid in Gaza refuse to work with GHF, saying it serves Israeli military aims and endangers civilians.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with NPR, the group's aid distribution has been chaotic and dangerous. At least 410 people have been killed by Israeli soldiers as they tried to reach GHF food sites, according to the U.N. human rights office.

"Israel's militarized humanitarian assistance mechanism is in contradiction with international standards on aid distribution," U.N. human rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Keetan said in a statement. "The weaponization of food for civilians, in addition to restricting or preventing their access to life-sustaining services, constitutes a war crime and, under certain circumstances, may constitute elements of other crimes under international law."

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has repeatedly denied that Israeli troops fired on Palestinians near GHF's aid distribution zones. Israeli military statements say soldiers fired warning shots on numerous occasions toward people approaching its troops several hundred yards from the food sites.

The Israeli restauranteur's path to the Gaza food initiative

Segal, 61, and his longtime business partner, Israeli celebrity chef Eyal Shani, run Miznon, a Mediterranean street food eatery, and several high-end restaurants in Tel Aviv. Their restaurant group, the Good People Group, has opened dozens of restaurants in New York, London, Paris, Vienna, Melbourne and elsewhere.

Segal previously had a successful career in television advertising. After the deadly Hamas-led attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and Israel's ensuing war in Gaza, Segal took his branding expertise to the Israeli military, working with it to improve its public messaging around the war.

"Since the war began, I've been involved in what the military calls 'influence.' Some call it advocacy. I call it propaganda," he said in a January 2024 interview on Israeli radio. "That's the essence of this war. You're fighting an enemy that's winning on the narrative front. Hamas' only goal is to survive long enough in the tunnels so that its story prevails. It's hard to understand — but crucial to grasp — what kind of war we're facing."

According to a person familiar with GHF's activities who did not have permission to share the information publicly, Segal made connections with senior Israeli military officials, which may have paved the way for his current role. Segal declined to comment on the claim.

Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People carry relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in the central Gaza Strip, on June 8.

A second person familiar with GHF's activities, who was not authorized to speak with the media, says the Israeli government asked Segal to join the group because of his restaurant background, to project the image that the initiative has nutritional value for Gazans. Segal denied the claim.

Segal told NPR there is "no connection" between his food ventures and GHF. Shani, his chef business partner, did not respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli spokesman defends the group's aims

"The foundation undermines the U.N.'s efforts, renders its mechanisms irrelevant, and shows the world there's a better, more effective way that doesn't play into Hamas' hands," Segal wrote in a text to media outlets including NPR.

Yet many Gaza residents say they face serious danger approaching GHF distribution points due to overcrowding and the threat of shooting from Israeli troops stationed nearby.

Even those who arrive early often leave the food sites empty-handed as food quickly runs out. On Thursday, GHF announced in Arabic on its Facebook page that one of its food distribution sites was open to collect food parcels — and eight minutes later posted that it had run out of food supplies.

" We understand this is such a heartless enterprise," said Palestinian-American Hani Almadhoun, who helps run the Gaza Soup Kitchen food project in Gaza. "It is not the way to do humanitarian aid. … Palestinians end up being dead every time there is a food distribution."

Before the U.S. announced its funding pledge, GHF had declined to answer questions about its funding. While some Israeli media have reported that the Israeli government is a secret financial backer, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly denied it.

Private armed security contractors hired by a U.S. company guard GHF's distribution sites.

Israeli food writer Hila Alpert believes Shahar Segal joined GHF with good intentions.

"I think that if Shahar does it, it's only because he has his heart [in] the right place," she said. "If someone brings food to Gaza, it's better than nothing, no?"

Anas Baba contributed to this story from Gaza City.

