West Virginia relies mostly on coal for its electricity. Customers are paying a heavy price

/ American Electric Power's John Amos coal-fired plant in Winfield, W.Va, is seen from the town of Poca across the Kanawha River, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (John Raby/AP)

Public anger is growing nationwide over the rising cost of electricity. In West Virginia, where more than 80% of the electricity comes from coal-fired power plants, customers have faced steady increases for more than a decade.

According to reporting from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, that includes hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with WVPB reporter Curtis Tate.

