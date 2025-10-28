In Photos: Hurricane Melissa makes landfall in Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa has made landfall in Jamaica with winds of 185 miles per hour.

The massive category 5 storm continued to strengthen up until the moment it made landfall near the town of New Hope.

And this is a monster of a storm that meteorologists say will be in the history books. Only six other Atlantic storms have done that since record-keeping began.

The western side of Jamaica is being pummeled by wind; the coast line is being flooded by a storm surge that could reach 13 feet. The National Hurricane Center says Jamaica should expect catastrophic damage.

Here is what the scene looks like now:

NOAA / via AP / via AP This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Melissa, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Ricardo Makyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Waves crash onto the beach in Kingston on Oct. 27, 2025. Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A man watches the coastline in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa closes in, Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A man wades through a flooded street ahead of the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Octavio Jones / Reuters / Reuters Douglas Butler, a retired fisherman, fills up a barrel of water for his household as Hurricane Melissa approaches, in Port Royal, Jamaica on Oct. 27, 2025.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Residents are evacuated from Playa Siboney to safe locations ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on Oct. 28, 2025.

Yamil Lage / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A woman reacts as residents are evacuated from Playa Siboney to safe locations ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa, in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on Oct. 28, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP People take shelter at a school ahead of Hurricane Melissa's forecast arrival in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Chandan Khanna / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Volunteers assemble relief packages for Hurricane Melissa at the Global Empowerment Mission headquarters in Miami, on Oct. 27, 2024. Hurricane Melissa threatened Jamaica with potentially deadly rains after rapidly intensifying into a top-level Category 5 storm, as residents scrambled for shelter from what could be the island's most violent weather on record.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP A fisherman ties boats in preparation for the forecasted arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Old Harbour, Jamaica, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

AFP / via Getty Images / via Getty Images A man attempts to secure the roof of his home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Melissa in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, on Oct. 27, 2025.

Matias Delacroix / AP / AP Waves splash in Kingston, Jamaica, as Hurricane Melissa approaches on Tuesday morning, Oct. 28, 2025.