Commerce ISD awarded $500,000 federal grant to improve school safety

Commerce Independent School District will receive a $500,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to enhance campus security.

The funding comes through the School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP), part of the DOJ’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program supports technology upgrades and other evidence-based measures aimed at reducing the risk of violence in schools.

In announcing the award via press release, Senator John Cornyn said the investment will help give parents greater confidence that their children are learning in a safe environment.

“School should be a safe haven where kids can learn, grow, and reach their full potential without fearing for their safety,” Cornyn said. “These resources will implement evidence-backed solutions to improve school safety and security so Texas parents can rest easier, trusting their child is in a safe learning environment.”

The program’s funding authority stems partly from Cornyn’s 2022 school safety and mental health legislation, which expanded community-based mental health services and created new funding for campus safety improvements nationwide.

According to the DOJ, SVPP grants typically fund projects such as security cameras, communication systems, controlled access equipment, and training for school threat assessment teams. More information about the program is available at cops.usdoj.gov/svpp.