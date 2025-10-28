Commerce Chamber petition to reopen local ER draws hundreds of signatures

The online petition, titled “Every Minute Matters – Reopen Commerce ER,” had gathered 656 signatures as of Tuesday at 10:20 a.m.

Supporters say the closure has left residents in northern Hunt County and nearby Delta County without fast access to emergency care.

One signer wrote, “We need this ER back. Every second counts when someone’s life is on the line.”

Another commented, “It’s too far to Greenville in an emergency. Our community deserves the same access to care as anywhere else.”

The petition’s organizers say they plan to present the signatures to Hunt Regional’s board, which meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the hospital in Greenville.

KETR previously reported that Hunt Regional’s own data showed most Commerce ER patients were treated for moderate to critical emergencies, suggesting financial pressures, not misuse, led to the closure.

