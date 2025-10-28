© 2025 88.9 KETR
Hunt County Health
Hunt County Health is KETR’s ongoing reporting project focused on the challenges and realities of healthcare in Northeast Texas. From hospital finances and emergency services to doctor availability, public health trends, and the lived experiences of patients, the series examines how health policy and local conditions intersect for Hunt County residents.

Commerce Chamber petition to reopen local ER draws hundreds of signatures

KETR | By Jerrod Knight
Published October 28, 2025 at 10:27 AM CDT
The Commerce ER Facility before its closure September 30, 2025.
Commerce Chamber of Commerce

The online petition, titled Every Minute Matters – Reopen Commerce ER, had gathered 656 signatures as of Tuesday at 10:20 a.m.

Supporters say the closure has left residents in northern Hunt County and nearby Delta County without fast access to emergency care.

One signer wrote, “We need this ER back. Every second counts when someone’s life is on the line.”

Another commented, “It’s too far to Greenville in an emergency. Our community deserves the same access to care as anywhere else.”

The petition’s organizers say they plan to present the signatures to Hunt Regional’s board, which meets tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the hospital in Greenville.

KETR previously reported that Hunt Regional’s own data showed most Commerce ER patients were treated for moderate to critical emergencies, suggesting financial pressures, not misuse, led to the closure.
News
Jerrod Knight
Jerrod Knight (ETAMU '05) is General Manager of 88.9 KETR, where he leads programming, news, sports, and development operations. He also contributes reporting and commentary on local issues in Northeast Texas.
See stories by Jerrod Knight
