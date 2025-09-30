Hunt County Health

-
Hunt County ERs are closing. KETR investigates how the severe physician shortage and 3-week primary care wait times leave Commerce & Quinlan residents vulnerable.
With Hunt Regional set to close the Commerce and Quinlan ERs, residents face longer ambulance rides to Greenville — and potentially steep bills. Even fee relief programs often hinge on paperwork few can manage in the middle of a crisis.
Hunt Regional Healthcare will close its emergency departments in Commerce and Quinlan on Sept. 30, raising concerns for ETAMU students and local residents who will face longer trips for emergency care.
With federal Medicaid cuts looming, here’s what Hunt County residents should watch for at Hunt Regional—staffing, services, and signs of financial strain.