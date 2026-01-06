Here's how to view NPR's coverage of Jan. 6, including a timeline, documents and video

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

It has been five years since the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Greg Rosen, a former federal prosecutor who led the Justice Department unit that investigated the riot, says it's one of the most filmed crime scenes in American history.

GREG ROSEN: Is certainly the largest federal prosecution in American history. I mean, there's nobody that comes close in terms of the number of defendants and the number of parallel investigations occurring at the same time.

SUMMERS: But when Trump took office a year ago, he began to rewrite the story of the riot.

KELLY: He issued clemency for all the defendants. The DOJ took its public database of cases down. The FBI removed wanted posters for January 6 fugitives who have eluded arrest.

SUMMERS: To preserve what happened, for the last five years, NPR's investigations team has systematically collected court filings, charging documents, arrest affidavits, video evidence, testimony and more from that day.

KELLY: You can find it all at npr.org/j6archive, and you can explore the timeline, cases and evidence behind the attack.

(SOUNDBITE OF TIWA SAVAGE SONG, "LOST TIME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.