A new voice takes the mic to continue Art Laboe's oldies show

Pioneering radio show host Art Laboe coined the term oldies but goodies. He's credited with helping desegregate Los Angeles through his promotion of a diverse music selection, and his personal touch with fan messages made him a favorite across generations. After Laboe's death in 2022, it wasn't easy to find a replacement. But as Gabriel Sánchez reports, there's a new voice pumping out those precious dedications.

ART LABOE: And one more here. This goes out to Ray (ph) from Sylvia (ph) in Whittier, California. I'm playing a great love song by Heatwave called "Always And Forever." Here's a bonus, Ray. Sylvia sends you a big kiss (kissing).

GABRIEL SÁNCHEZ, BYLINE: Art Laboe's radio career spanned more than seven decades. And in later years, he developed a devoted following among Mexican Americans in Southern California, his voice becoming audio furniture at birthday parties, barbecues and long drives over the holidays.

ANGEL RODRIGUEZ: We're in the Love Zone on The Art Laboe Connection with Angel "Baby."

SÁNCHEZ: And a new voice emerged after Laboe's death...

RODRIGUEZ: Thank you all of youse for a great, fun year with all your dedications and requests. Happy New Year's.

SÁNCHEZ: ...To keep broadcasting those beloved shout-outs.

RODRIGUEZ: And Teri (ph), with a T, out there on her lunch break in San Bernardino, she wants to hear one of my favorite songs. She wants to hear my song, "Angel Baby" by Rosie and the Originals.

ROSIE AND THE ORIGINALS: (Singing) Angel baby, my...

SÁNCHEZ: The new host, Angel "Baby" Rodriguez, a lifelong fan of Laboe, says it's a dream come true to be following in his hero's footsteps and serving the fans.

RODRIGUEZ: Art Laboe, he was a big inspiration to me growing up. Once I had the opportunity to jump on the radio myself, of course I followed his footsteps. And loving it. Loving talking to the people out there, taking their dedications and requests and bringing fun through the airwaves, you know?

SÁNCHEZ: Rodriguez was once the opening act for Laboe. Now he's the headliner.

RODRIGUEZ: We connect people from city to city. We've got a very strong listenership from our captive audience - you know, the people that are incarcerated. They write their letters in to us, and I read them on air. Their loved ones are on the outside. They're hearing their dedication. So it's connecting them while they're incarcerated, and it's actually giving them a little bit of hope and joy while they're locked down, listening to the radio program.

SÁNCHEZ: The show continues to be an intergenerational vehicle, allowing those separated by distance or time to have their message of love, loss and loneliness heard by friends, family and the world.

RODRIGUEZ: We got a letter coming out from Papi Loke (ph), and I'm out in Visalia, listening to Mega 97.9. Dedication is for Miss Priscilla Booky Boo (ph). The gorgeous one and only. I thank God for you, beautiful. More now than ever. I miss and love you, Booky. Soon, we'll be together. (Speaking Spanish). Wish you nothing but blessings, bro. It's the Art Laboe Sunday Special with Angel "Baby."

SÁNCHEZ: Still helping draw those connections, even when loved ones are just a part for the day - including one from yours truly.

RODRIGUEZ: Got a dedication coming out from Gabe out in Washington, D.C., and Gabe would love to send out some love out to his wife, Jennifer (ph), and his baby, Teddy (ph). He'd like to dedicate "I Do Love You" by GQ, and he says, I'm sorry I'm working all the time. I will be home soon, and I can't wait to see youse all and give you a big hug and kiss.

SÁNCHEZ: Gabriel Sánchez, NPR News, Washington.

