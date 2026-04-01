From gas prices to farming, US economy feels the ripple effects of the war in Iran

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

The U.S. and Israeli war with Iran has pushed gasoline prices to their highest level in more than 3 1/2 years.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

But $4-a-gallon gas is only the most visible sign of the war's impact on the economy. Truck drivers, farmers and would-be employers are all feeling the ripple effects. Depending on how long it continues, the war could become a bigger drag on the economy in the U.S. and around the world.

FADEL: NPR's Scott Horsley joins us now to talk about this. Good morning.

SCOTT HORSLEY, BYLINE: Good morning, Leila.

FADEL: So tell us about some of the ways the war is already being felt in people's pocketbooks.

HORSLEY: Obviously, anyone who's filled up a car or truck lately has seen the sharp jump in gasoline prices.

FADEL: Yeah.

HORSLEY: Diesel prices are up even more. It's costing Pennsylvania farmer Rick Telesz a lot more to fuel his tractor since the war began. When I caught up with him yesterday, Telesz told me he's also worried about the rising cost of fertilizer.

RICK TELESZ: Well, it's that time of year. I'm actually putting nitrogen fertilizer on my hayfields.

HORSLEY: Telesz says fertilizer that was selling for $500 a ton before the war now costs as much as $850. So he's been forced to cut back, even if that might mean coaxing fewer bushels of corn and soybeans out of the ground this year.

TELESZ: I can't pass those added costs on. It's just - I basically have to eat it all.

HORSLEY: You know, grain prices have been really depressed in recent years, thanks to bumper crops and President Trump's trade policies, which have cut into exports. So farmers are really getting squeezed. Their costs are going up, but when it comes to harvest time, there's no guarantee they'll earn that money back. Court records show farm bankruptcies jumped 46% last year, and the war only makes those challenges tougher.

FADEL: Where else are we seeing wartime price hikes?

HORSLEY: Well, ultimately, those higher diesel fuel prices could raise the cost of everything that gets moved around the country by truck or rail. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development projects the war will push inflation in the U.S. back above 4%. Even a six-pack of soda pop or beer could see a price hike. You know, over the weekend, Iran attacked aluminum facilities in Bahrain and the UAE. And Bart Watson, who's president of the Brewers Association, says that's pushing up the price of aluminum cans.

BART WATSON: It's all a global market. And it doesn't take that much to tip supply and demand into a place where suddenly we're in a global deficit, and that means increasing prices for brewers and eventually consumers.

HORSLEY: Watson says, for now, some brewers are absorbing those higher aluminum costs, but there may come a point where they have to pass the increase along.

FADEL: Now, the U.S. job market was already showing some cracks before the U.S. and Israel started this war. How is that likely to be affected by the fighting?

HORSLEY: Yeah. Employers were already skittish about adding workers. Add in the uncertainty that surrounds energy prices and how much money consumers are going to have to spend, and businesses are likely to get even more cautious. You know, yesterday, the Labor Department said the hiring rate in February - before the war began - was the lowest since the early months of the pandemic. We will get a more complete look at the March job market on Friday.

FADEL: Despite all this, the stock market soared yesterday. What's that about?

HORSLEY: (Laughter) Yeah. Investors were cheered by signs from both President Trump and his Iranian counterpart that maybe a negotiated end of the war is in the offing. That sparked a relief rally on Wall Street. The Dow gained more than 1,100 points yesterday. But this is not the first time investors have celebrated a possible truce only to find out that they were premature. So we will see if the optimism is warranted this time. Even when the fighting does end, analysts say it may take some time to unwind the damage that's been done by this war and bring down the prices that the conflict has pushed up.

FADEL: NPR's Scott Horsley. Thank you for your reporting, as always.

HORSLEY: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.