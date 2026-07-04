Trump addresses nation and fireworks light up National Mall after storm delay

Updated July 5, 2026 at 12:50 AM CDT

WASHINGTON — President Trump lauded America's storied history on Saturday night in a speech marking the 250th anniversary of its independence, while also praising his war in Iran, railing against "communists," and vowing to restrict mail-in ballots.

Trump took to the stage at the National Mall around 11:15 p.m., after stormy weather forced evacuations and delays.

"For two and a half centuries our American Republic has stood as the crowning achievement of human history," Trump said. "And we're doing better now than we've ever done before."

Alex Brandon / AP / AP President Donald Trump speaks at Salute to America, an Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington.

Trump went into the country's history, praising the founding fathers and the Constitution, and brought out several antique U.S. flags, including one which he said had been draped over Abraham Lincoln's coffin. Several veterans appeared on stage and Trump thanked them for their service.

He also referred to his own use of America's military might, saying the U.S. had "sunk Iran's entire navy," since the war began in February.

He then used the occasion to warn against communism, which he likened to cancer that must be cut out. He also alluded to voting reforms, vowing to pass the SAVE America Act, which is stalled in Congress and would require proof of citizenship and ID to vote and bar most mail-in ballots.

After his roughly half an hour speech, a massive fireworks display — billed by the White House as the largest in the country's history — lit up the sky, with the pyrotechnics at times competing with lightning.

Trump and the first lady watched the display together as music including his trademark song YMCA played, and thousands of people packed into the Mall looked on.

There had been some doubt the festivities could go ahead at all after federal and local officials told attendees earlier on Saturday night to evacuate and seek shelter in nearby federal buildings and museums due to "a severe thunderstorm."

But Trump said he was willing to wait out the bad weather.

Alex Brandon / AP / AP Law enforcement secure the area as people evacuate because of incoming storms that will delay the program at a Salute to America Independence Day event honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington.

"Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion," he wrote on Truth Social . "We will wait it out, I don't care if it's 2:00 O'Clock in the morning, or in one hour from now. Looks like it is going to pass, they always do. I will be there no matter what, but the "what" usually turns out to be a good thing. It's Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight. Our great veterans, especially the old timers, many of whom are there, went through hellfire, and it didn't stop them. It's not going to stop us either! I'm not going to let some rain stop our 250th."

Attendees in high spirits despite weather

It was the latest in a series of weather-related disruptions in the nation's capital to programming around America's 250th anniversary of independence.

D.C.'s Independence Day Parade that was planned for the morning was canceled Friday night.

Todd Marcocci, president of Under The Sun Productions, which was overseeing the parade, said the move followed consultation with the National Park Service, the D.C. city government and Freedom 250, the nonprofit overseeing the anniversary celebrations. "This decision was made after extensive and careful consideration of the safety of our participants, spectators, and staff as the top priority," he said.

In the afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued an extreme heat warning for the D.C. area, in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Saturday, later announcing a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Rahmat Gul / AP / AP Attendees walk to attend Independence Day events honoring the nation's 250th anniversary, Saturday, July 4, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington.

The parade cancellation affected participants who had traveled specifically for the event, including 80 students in the Grand Island Senior High marching band from Nebraska, who had been due to perform. Their school district confirmed to a local TV station Friday night the band would no longer participate.

The heat had already disrupted other celebratory events in the city. The Great American State Fair on the National Mall shut its doors for several hours Friday afternoon before reopening at 5 p.m. U.S. Capitol police also confirmed that entry to Friday night's "A Capitol Fourth" concert was delayed.

On Saturday, organizers delayed the opening of The Great American State Fair on the National Mall until noon, due to the heat. In the morning, the line at one of the two entrances for the venue stretched for blocks along the edge of the National Mall as people waited to pass through airport-style security.

In a joint statement, the National Park Service, the United States Secret Service, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Freedom 250, and United States Park Police said they are working together to "expand cooling resources, water stations, and medical support across the grounds." Once inside, fairgoers had little shade from the scorching sun. Many sought refuge inside air-conditioned tents lining the venue. Free water was also being handed out at stations.

Despite the heat, many attendees were in good spirits. "Everybody's smiling and happy, so you go with the flow," said Christie Morris, who was visiting from southern Ohio with her best friend Shirley Jenkins.

Jenkins added that they intended to stay out for the fireworks and Trump's speech, which was scheduled for late in the evening. "If we're going to sweat, we're going to sweat for Trump," Jenkins said.

Members of the white nationalist group Patriot Front were also seen in D.C. for July Fourth celebrations. The group, described by extremism researchers as "image-obsessed" often tries to leverage media attention as a publicity and recruitment tactic. They have also been described as a white supremacist group and designated hate group by the Anti-Defamation League , the Southern Poverty Law Center and other watchdog groups.

Evan Agostini / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Elissa from Galveston participates in Sail4th 250 Parade of Ships on New York City's Hudson River on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Videos posted online and reports from local media outlets show members of the group masked and wearing baseball hats bearing the group's symbols. They were also seen marching with Confederate flags and chanting "Reclaim America."

Heat-related cancellations and disruptions extend nationwide

Multiple events in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, were impacted by the extreme temperatures. A Friday Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade was canceled, while a Saturday fireworks show was postponed until midnight.

Many communities in Colorado, including Durango and Vale, canceled their fireworks displays due to the risk of wildfires.

In Haddon Township, New Jersey, authorities canceled the Independence Day parade due to "oppressive heat and humidity" that was predicted. Parades in Leesburg and Fairfax, Virginia, and in Takoma Park and Laurel, Maryland, were also canceled because of the heat.

Pamela Smith / AP / AP The Statue of Liberty is seen as sailors of a tall ship sail pass in the New York harbor during the International Parade of Sail, part of Sail250, a gathering of tall ships and military ships, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in New York.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services told NPR that on Friday it had "45 patient contacts and 16 patient transports" from the Great American State Fair. It added: "This does not reflect the entirety of patient contact or care, as various healthcare providers are present on the National Mall and are treating patients in the medical tents."

The heat wave extends well beyond the nation's capital. Around 120 million Americans across swathes of the eastern and southern U.S. are facing some form of major or extreme heat risk on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Jae C. Hong / AP / AP Runners in patriotic-colored tutus participate in a run on Independence Day in Huntington Beach, Calif. on Saturday.

The Trump administration had spent months preparing for the 250th anniversary celebrations. The administration organized Saturday's National Mall celebrations under the Freedom 250 banner, drawing criticism from Democrats. In a proclamation issued Friday, President Trump marked the semiquincentennial by invoking the Founding Fathers, Washington's crossing of the Delaware and Valley Forge.

He also outlined a series of future ambitions — returning Americans to the moon, reaching Mars, and leading in artificial intelligence.

His remarks from Mount Rushmore on Friday night carried a darker tone. In his highly politicized speech kicking off America's 250th anniversary, Trump hailed American exceptionalism while calling communism "the greatest threat to our country," breaking from the typical apolitical Independence Day addresses given by past presidents.

Additional reporting by Kate Bartlett

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