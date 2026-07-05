Folarin Balogun's soccer ban suspended by FIFA, allowing U.S. striker to play Belgium

U.S. men's soccer star Folarin Balogun is eligible to play in the World Cup's Round of 16 game against Belgium on Monday.

FIFA's Disciplinary Committee announced on Sunday that it's suspending the American striker's one-game red card ban.

Balogun received the red card during the 2-0 victory of the U.S. against Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday for stepping on the ankle of Tarik Muharemović.

"The implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year," FIFA announced Sunday. "If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement."

U.S. Soccer reacted in a statement: "We accept the decision of the Disciplinary Committee and are pleased that Folarin Balogun is eligible to compete tomorrow. Our full attention is focused on the Round of 16 match against Belgium in Seattle, and we look forward to the continued support of our amazing fans."

This story will be updated.

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