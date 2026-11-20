On this episode, we hear from two up-and-coming musicians who each left the bustle of the city behind in search of musical inspiration in nature. Vocalist and guitarist Sage Bava grew up on a nature preserve and animal sanctuary in upstate New York, and her debut album In Whose Eyes is rooted there. Tenor saxophonist Julieta Eugenio found the vision for her new album Mi Boathouse on daily walks through Brooklyn's expansive Prospect Park. We hear the sounds of nature that inspired the music, and Bava and Eugenio share the stories behind their songs.

Credits:

Producer: Trevor Smith; Field Sound Recording: Sage Bava, Trevor Smith; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Senior Producer: Sarah Geledi; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta; Host: Christian McBride.



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