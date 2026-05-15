147th Annual Leonard Picnic

The City of Leonard presents 4 exciting days with the Carnival, Food Trucks, Live Music, Car Show, Parade, BBQ, Cake & Pie Auction, Fireworks and more to be announced!

Live music has some local artists that are up and coming and some Texas Country/Americana Artists who you will not want to miss.

Make your summer plans to include the Leonard Picnic. Bring your chairs or blankets and join our hometown picnic. Wine and Wine Slushies will be available for purchase on premises. Beer is allowed in coolers(no glass)for a $20. Cost per cooler per day or weekend tag for $50. Check in at the Chamber booth to get your cooler tag by the pavilion. Security will be on premises. No Glass, and No Pets allowed.

Parking is available at no cost, however, Donations are accepted to assist local LHS organizations volunteering for their community during this event.