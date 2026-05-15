34th Annual Free Symphony Concert and Fireworks
34th Annual Free Symphony Concert and Fireworks
The 34th Annual Independence Celebration is returning to Celebration Plaza on Saturday, June 27!
The community is invited to enjoy a free concert by the Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra beginning at 8:00 p.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks show. You can your lawn chairs, gather with family and friends, and celebrate America's birthday in downtown Sulphur Springs.
Celebration Plaza
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Celebration Plaza
100 Church StreetSulphur Springs, Texas 75482