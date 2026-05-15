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34th Annual Free Symphony Concert and Fireworks

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34th Annual Free Symphony Concert and Fireworks

The 34th Annual Independence Celebration is returning to Celebration Plaza on Saturday, June 27!

The community is invited to enjoy a free concert by the Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra beginning at 8:00 p.m., followed by a spectacular fireworks show. You can your lawn chairs, gather with family and friends, and celebrate America's birthday in downtown Sulphur Springs.

Celebration Plaza
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Celebration Plaza
100 Church Street
Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482
https://www.sulphurspringstx.org/visitors/downtown.php