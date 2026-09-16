40th Annual Bois d'Arc Bash
40th Annual Bois d'Arc Bash
The 40th Annual Bois d'Arc Bash kicks off this weekend! Friday's events will feture Jeremy Bellamy in Concert starting at 5 p.m., followed by Panimation, the Cameraon Allbright Band, and Libby Lane!
Saturday morning will begin with a 5K run at 8 a.m., the Bash Parade at 10 a.m., and live music, games, bands and much more throughout the day.
This event is free and open to the general public.
Commerce Downtown Square
Every week through Sep 26, 2026.
Friday: 05:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Friday: 05:00 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 08:00 AM - 10:00 PM
Commerce Downtown Square
Alamo StCOMMERCE, Texas 75428