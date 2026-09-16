The 40th Annual Bois d'Arc Bash kicks off this weekend! Friday's events will feture Jeremy Bellamy in Concert starting at 5 p.m., followed by Panimation, the Cameraon Allbright Band, and Libby Lane!

Saturday morning will begin with a 5K run at 8 a.m., the Bash Parade at 10 a.m., and live music, games, bands and much more throughout the day.

This event is free and open to the general public.