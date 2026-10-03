Archeology: Digging the Past
Archeology: Digging the Past
Come see the tools that an archeologist uses, and find out why archaeology is important and what can be learned from it. Site educator Logan Baird will explain the purpose behind the Rayburn archeology project in the 1970's using a map of the project itself, and show the conclusion of the project. He will then display pictures of various artifacts that were found, and let visitors guess what each object is. This come and go event is intended for all ages.
Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site
Free
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site
890 W State Hwy 56Bonham, Texas 75418
903-583-5558