Caddo Mills Monster Motor Fest
Caddo Mills Monster Motor Fest
The Caddo Mills Monster Motor Fest kicks off on Halloween. The event will feature many classic cars and vehicles. Awards will be best in the show and top 10. Entry is free.
This event will run from 11 to 2, as part of the Caddo Mills Monster Mash Festival, which runs from noon to 7 p.m. in downtown Caddo Mills, with games, a vendor fair, and more.
Spirit 66/Petals & Vine/Fox Nutrition
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Spirit 66/Petals & Vine/Fox Nutrition
2317 SH 66Caddo Mills, Texas 75135