Coffee and Chat: Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center NETX
Coffee and Chat: Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center NETX
The Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Texas presents Coffee & Chat: Wednesday, May 13th, at The Watering Hole (which is a coffee truck stationed in Celeste TX)
Bring a lawn chair, come get comfy, and maybe try something new…you just might find your next caffeine obsession.
Information will also be available on the work that Hunt County Children's Advocacy Center of Northeast Texas does for survivors.
The Watering Hole
09:30 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
The Watering Hole
102 N U.S. Hwy 69Celeste , Texas 75423
903-662-1933
thewateringholebeverages@gmail.com