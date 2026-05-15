© 2026 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local stories. Trusted voices. 50 years strong. Your support keeps public radio free and local.

Commerce Plant Swap

Commerce Plant Swap

Downtown Commerce, Texas
On the greenspace by Mugs Coffee

Bring your extra:
Plants
Seeds
Cuttings
Bulbs

…and swap with fellow plant lovers and gardeners in the community! Whether you’re new to gardening or have a backyard overflowing with blooms, everyone is welcome to join the fun.

Come spend a relaxing morning talking plants with Louise Drake Garden Club

Mugs on the Square
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Mugs on the Square
1123 Main St
Commerce, Texas 75428