Commerce Plant Swap
Commerce Plant Swap
Downtown Commerce, Texas
On the greenspace by Mugs Coffee
Bring your extra:
Plants
Seeds
Cuttings
Bulbs
…and swap with fellow plant lovers and gardeners in the community! Whether you’re new to gardening or have a backyard overflowing with blooms, everyone is welcome to join the fun.
Come spend a relaxing morning talking plants with Louise Drake Garden Club
Mugs on the Square
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Mugs on the Square
1123 Main StCommerce, Texas 75428