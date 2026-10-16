Cultural Exchange through Teaching Artistry

ETAMU School of Music faculty member RJ McDowell presents an evening of cultural exchange and teaching artistry. This will be held in the Recital Hall (Room 103) of the Music Building on campus.

About the host:

RJ McDowell is a soloist and chamber violist who has performed in festivals in Europe, Asia, and North America.

McDowell is passionate about performing new music and historical performance. He has performed Asian premieres of works by Gerald Cohen and Zhou Tian, and recently gave the world premiere of the viola version Han Ki Kim's Viola Sonata No. 3. '

In the summer of 2023, he was invited by Paul Leenhouts to tour with Fantasmi as both a soloist and an ensemble member in the Czech Republic.

McDowell wants to bring classical music to audiences that do not have easy access. He recently started an outreach program between the University of North Texas and public schools in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex.

