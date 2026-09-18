Homecoming at East Texas A&M University

Homecoming is a time to reminisce about the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to the future. It's a time to show your Lion spirit and come together as a community. ET invites you to join in the festivities!

Friday Night Lights: Friday, October 2, 2026, 7 to 9 p.m.

West Walking Mall, East Texas A&M University

East Texas A&M University will hold Friday Night Lights on the West Walking Mall as part of Homecoming weekend. The event will include carnival rides, food and music. It is open to the general public, students and alumni.

Homecoming Tailgate Emerald City Band: Saturday, October 3, 2026, 3 to 5 p.m.

Field south of Memorial Stadium, East Texas A&M University

A pregame tailgate will take place before the Lions football game, with a performance by the Emerald City Band. This 13-member Dallas party band formed in 1983 and plays high-energy dance classics and contemporary hits with a three-horn section. The group performs more than 300 times a year and has played weddings, corporate events and Super Bowl XLV.

Homecoming Alumni & Friends Oktoberfest: Friday, October 2, 2026, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

McCord Family Alumni Center and Lyday Gardens, 1706 Stonewall St., Commerce, TX 75428

East Texas A&M alumni and friends will gather for food, drinks and fellowship to open Homecoming weekend. Admission is free. The event is limited to faculty and alumni.

President's Tailgate: Saturday, October 3, 2026, 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Lakeside Pavilion, East Texas A&M University

The university will host a pregame tailgate with food, beverages and live music ahead of the Lions' game against UTRGV. The Emerald City Band will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Admission is free. The event is open to faculty, alumni and the general public.