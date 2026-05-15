ETAMU Planetarium Wednesday Matinee

The Planetarium at East Texas A&M University is holding Wednesday matinee events this summer.

This Wednesday, "Perfect Little Planet" will run from 1 p.m.- 2 p.m., followed by "The Stellars: Mission Green" from 2 p.m.- 3 p.m.

Perfect Little Planet description:

Discover our solar system through a new set of eyes a family from another star system seeking the perfect vacation spot. Fly over the surface of Pluto, our best known dwarf planet. Dive down the ice cliffs of Miranda. Sail through the rings of Saturn. Feel the lightning storms at Jupiter. And walk on the surface of Mars. Which destination would you choose? This is the solar system journey for space travelers of all ages.

The Stellars: Mission Green description:

Imani, Aki, and John are three friends from an alien solar system. While on a space exploration mission, something routine for their tribe, they distractedly neglect their onboard “chores,” leading their ship to crash on an unknown planet – Earth. The accident damages the life-support system that sustains the cherished forest they keep onboard, which gives them their vital Yumi-Plumi fruits. However, forests in their society are usually taken care of by robots.

With no knowledge of plant care or any means of contacting their elders, they are fortunate to be able to turn to the planetarium audience for help. All hope now rests on the Earth children, who help the Stellars discover what plants need to survive and to rescue their Yumi Plumi forest. There is a race against time – will the children be able to figure out the successive elements needed to nourish the plants?