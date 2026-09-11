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Greenville Swap Meet

Greenville Swap Meet

The Greenville Swap Meet was begun by the Northeast Texas Region of the AACA in 2000. From a small number of vendors, it has grown to more than 200 vendor spaces. The Greenville Swap Meet takes place during the first weekend of April and third weekend of September.

The next Swap Meet will be September 17-19, 2026.
Dates Thursday September 17 through Saturday September 19, 2026.

Hours
Thursday: 10am to 5pm
Friday: 8am to 5pm
Saturday: 8am to 5pm

Event Address
Hunt County Fairgrounds
9800 Jack Finney Blvd.
Greenville, TX 75402
Directions

Admission
Free for Everyone!

Parking
Parking is charged at $5 per day.

Hunt County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 19, 2026.

Artist Group Info

Roy Studinski
reg.gvlswpmt@yahoo.com
https://www.greenvilleswapmeet.com
Hunt County Fairgrounds
9800 Jack Finney Blvd
Greenville, Texas 75402
903-454-1503
huntcountyfair.net