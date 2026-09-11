The Greenville Swap Meet was begun by the Northeast Texas Region of the AACA in 2000. From a small number of vendors, it has grown to more than 200 vendor spaces. The Greenville Swap Meet takes place during the first weekend of April and third weekend of September.

The next Swap Meet will be September 17-19, 2026.

Dates Thursday September 17 through Saturday September 19, 2026.

Hours

Thursday: 10am to 5pm

Friday: 8am to 5pm

Saturday: 8am to 5pm

Event Address

Hunt County Fairgrounds

9800 Jack Finney Blvd.

Greenville, TX 75402

Directions

Admission

Free for Everyone!

Parking

Parking is charged at $5 per day.