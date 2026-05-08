Hacking College Book Study at Commerce Public Library

In partnership with the Honors College at East Texas A&M University, this summer discussion series is designed for current college students, high school students preparing for college, parents, and community members interested in learning more about navigating the college experience successfully.

Over the course of several weeks, participants will discuss Hacking College and explore topics such as:

*Study skills

*Time management

*Campus involvement

*Networking

*Making the most of the college experience

The study will be facilitated by Dr. Erin Webster Garrett and Wyman Williams..

Book: Hacking College by Ned Scott Laff and Scott Carlson

Books will be provided to participants at the first session.

We hope you’ll join us for this practical, supportive, and engaging summer series!