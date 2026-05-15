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June Monthly Luncheon

June Monthly Luncheon

This month Randy and Kelly Wineinger will be the hosts of this luncheon with the Chamber.

The monthly luncheon and fellowship is a fun way to come and meet your fellow chamber members, local governments, school districts and more. A great source for making contacts and making sure your business is noticed!

Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce
$10
11:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce
https://www.laketawakonichamber.org/
Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce
100 West Highway 276
West Tawakoni, Texas 75474
(903) 447-3020
https://laketawakoniregionalchamberofcommerce.wildapricot.org/