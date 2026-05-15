June Monthly Luncheon
June Monthly Luncheon
This month Randy and Kelly Wineinger will be the hosts of this luncheon with the Chamber.
The monthly luncheon and fellowship is a fun way to come and meet your fellow chamber members, local governments, school districts and more. A great source for making contacts and making sure your business is noticed!
Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce
$10
11:30 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce
Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce
100 West Highway 276West Tawakoni, Texas 75474
(903) 447-3020