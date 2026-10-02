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Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Community Picnic

Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Community Picnic

The annual Church Picnic will be fun for the whole family. Activities will include bounce houses, face painting, hay rides, food, fellowship and much more.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church hosts a community of diverse and caring believers, dedicated to deepening faith, hope, and love.

Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Artist Group Info

https://mtpbchurch.com/
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
918 Bishop St.
Commerce, Texas 75428
9032463171
aarongodfrey30@gmail.com
mtpbchurch.com