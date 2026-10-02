Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Community Picnic
Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Community Picnic
The annual Church Picnic will be fun for the whole family. Activities will include bounce houses, face painting, hay rides, food, fellowship and much more.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church hosts a community of diverse and caring believers, dedicated to deepening faith, hope, and love.
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
Free
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
918 Bishop St.Commerce, Texas 75428
9032463171
aarongodfrey30@gmail.com