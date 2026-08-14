National Night Out Bonham Police Dept.

The Bonham Police Department invites you and your family to join us for an evening of community, connection, fun, and friendship.

COME MEET YOUR AREA FIRST RESPONDERS & LAW ENFORCEMENT PARTNERS!

Representatives from:

-Bonham Police Department\

- Bonham Fire Department

-Fannin County Sheriff's Office

-Trenton Police Department

-VA Police

- Surrounding agencies and law enforcement partners

See firsthand some of the specialized resources used by our first responders, including:

Patrol & Tactical Vehicles • Marine Units • Fire/Ambulance Specialized Equipment • Demonstrations

FAMILY ACTIVITIES & ENTERTAINMENT

Exotic Petting Zoo • Train Rides • Mini Golf • Bounce Houses

Biscuit the Bulldog • Marvel Meet & Greet • McGruff & Sparky

Food • Drinks • Music by DJ Felicia • Local Businesses • Giveaways • Prizes

POLICE vs. FIRE COMBAT CHALLENGE

Come cheer on Bonham Police and Bonham Fire as they compete for bragging rights in the Police vs. Fire Combat Challenge!

HOT DOG EATING CONTEST - Adults Only

Come hungry and see if you have what it takes to claim the title.

FIRST RESPONDER COSTUME CONTEST - Ages 12 & Under

Calling all future first responders! Dress as a police officer, firefighter, EMT, paramedic, 911 dispatcher, emergency management professional, or search & rescue professional.

BATTLE OF THE BADGES BLOOD DRIVE

3:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Carter BloodCare

Roll up your sleeve and support your favorite badge during our Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

Police vs. Fire

YOUR PINT MAY NOT WIN THE BADGE...

BUT IT COULD HELP SAVE A LIFE.

National Night Out is an opportunity for our community to come together, meet the men and women who serve our area, connect with local organizations and businesses, and strengthen the relationships that make Bonham a great place to call home.

1100 W. 5th St. ( Corner of 121 @ 56 - Trade Days Grounds )

5:00pm to 8:00pm

