Opening Reception: August Art Show
Opening Reception: August Art Show
Artwork due Wednesday, August 5.
Opening Reception is Thursday, come and go from 5-7 pm.
Local artists Jaye & Sandy are teaming up to take over the East Gallery with their artwork, Beyond the Canvas.
SPECIAL BONUS: Local guitarist Alanzo will be here playing his guitar for us all.
Enjoy the live music and some light refreshments. Maybe even find some new, one-of-a-kind artwork for your home or office.
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
200 W. 5th St.Bonham, Texas
903-640-2196
BonArtCenter@gmail.com