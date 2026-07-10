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Opening Reception: August Art Show

Opening Reception: August Art Show

Artwork due Wednesday, August 5.

Opening Reception is Thursday, come and go from 5-7 pm.

Local artists Jaye & Sandy are teaming up to take over the East Gallery with their artwork, Beyond the Canvas.

SPECIAL BONUS: Local guitarist Alanzo will be here playing his guitar for us all.

Enjoy the live music and some light refreshments. Maybe even find some new, one-of-a-kind artwork for your home or office.

Creative Arts Center- Bonham
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Creative Arts Center- Bonham
200 W. 5th St.
Bonham, Texas
903-640-2196
BonArtCenter@gmail.com
https://creativeartscenterbonham.com/