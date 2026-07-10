Opening Reception: August Art Show

Artwork due Wednesday, August 5.

Opening Reception is Thursday, come and go from 5-7 pm.

Local artists Jaye & Sandy are teaming up to take over the East Gallery with their artwork, Beyond the Canvas.

SPECIAL BONUS: Local guitarist Alanzo will be here playing his guitar for us all.

Enjoy the live music and some light refreshments. Maybe even find some new, one-of-a-kind artwork for your home or office.