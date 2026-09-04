Porch Book Sale
Porch Book Sale
Join us Saturday, October 3rd for the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Porch Book Sale. The sale begins at 10am and lasts until Noon. Peruse numerous donated and collected books ranging from unique cookbooks, to military and frontier history to fictions told both on the long dusty pioneer trails and in modern living rooms. Book prices range from 1$ to 5$ with rarer book priced at only 15$. Come find your newest hidden gem at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Porch book sale. If you have any questions call us at (903) 450-4502.
Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum
903-450-4502
amacm@att.net
Artist Group Info
amacm@att.net
Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum
600 Interstate 30Greenville, Texas 75402
903-450-4502
amacm@att.net