Join us Saturday, October 3rd for the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Porch Book Sale. The sale begins at 10am and lasts until Noon. Peruse numerous donated and collected books ranging from unique cookbooks, to military and frontier history to fictions told both on the long dusty pioneer trails and in modern living rooms. Book prices range from 1$ to 5$ with rarer book priced at only 15$. Come find your newest hidden gem at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum Porch book sale. If you have any questions call us at (903) 450-4502.