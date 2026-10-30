President's Gallery Reception for Shining Together
President's Gallery Reception for Shining Together
This special exhibit is in partnership with the Northeast Texas Children's Msueum; it features 250 stars created by children of the local East Texas Community and visitors to the Gallery. The exhibit also features historic images and has a focus on community service and well-being.
Light refreshments will also be served. This event is free and open to the general public.
McDowell Administration Building (Room 246)
Free
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
McDowell Administration Building (Room 246)
2008 University DriveCommerce, Texas 75428