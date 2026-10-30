"Rob, in the Hood" World Premiere - Paris Junior College Dept. of Drama

The Paris Junior College Drama Department opens its fall 2026 production Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with the world debut of an original children’s theatre work, “Just Rob, in the Hood,”

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

This show is $10 for the general public, $5 for Seniors 65+ or High School students, and free for PJC students, faculty, and staff.