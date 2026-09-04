Join us on Saturday, September 26th for the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum’s 4th To Hell and Back Motorcycle Poker Run. Registration will begin at 8:30am at museum with the run starting at 10sm. Rider registration costs $30 and includes a patch, poker card and lunch with an additional rider fee of $10 with lunch included. The end location will also be at the Museum. Don’t ride a bike? That’s ok – come out to the museum from 10am to 2pm to visit the vendor booths, have lunch, participate in the silent auction and raffle and listen to music by Jenn Ford that will start at 12:30. There are some wonderful auction items including gift certificates, decorative items, fine art photo portrait certificate and much more. Interested in signing up for the ride you can preregister if you like at https://paybee.io/@audiemuseum@9 . Interested in being a vendor or just have questions give us a call at (903) 450-4502. Funding for this event is provided in part by the City of Greenville Hotel/Motel Occupancy Tax Revenues.